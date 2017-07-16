In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the 43-foot fishing vessel Western Skies sits partially submerged after sinking at its moorings, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Warrenton, Ore. The vessel sank with an unknown quantity of diesel fuel on board and response crews have been hired to conduct a thorough cleanup. The Coast Guard said that apparently no one was on board when it sank.
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, the 43-foot fishing vessel Western Skies sits partially submerged after sinking at its moorings, Sunday, July 16, 2017, in Warrenton, Ore. The vessel sank with an unknown quantity of diesel fuel on board and response crews have been hired to conduct a thorough cleanup. The Coast Guard said that apparently no one was on board when it sank.

July 16, 2017 2:20 PM

Fishing vessel sinks at marina near mouth of Columbia River

WARRENTON, Ore.

The Coast Guard says a commercial fishing boat has sunk and is leaking fuel at a marina in northwestern Oregon, near the mouth of the Columbia River.

The agency says it received word at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday that the 43-foot Western Skies was partially submerged at the Warrenton Marina. It's unclear how much fuel was on board, but the vessel was leaking diesel fuel.

Marina workers deployed oil containment boom around the boat, and diving and salvage crews are responding.

The Coast Guard said it has been unable to contact the vessel's owner. The agency said that apparently no one was on board when it sank.

