Eastern New Mexico airport to get federal funds

The Portales Municipal Airport has been awarded a federal grant of nearly $432,000 that will allow for the construction of two 12,000-gallon fuel tanks.
With the new tanks, officials say the eastern New Mexico airport will be able to sell fuel as it looks to become financially self-sustainable.
Members of New Mexico's congressional delegation announced the grant Friday. They say airports help drive the economy in rural communities by keeping them connected via air service to the rest of the state.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration. Under the agency's airport improvement program, dozens of airports across the nation are sharing in the latest round of grants.
Airports in Grants, Hobbs, Jal, Lordsburg, Los Alamos, Lovington and Roswell received funds earlier this year.
