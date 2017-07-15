National Business

Left at altar? Store bankruptcy leaves brides in the lurch

The Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Talk about adding to the stress of planning a wedding.

Dress retailer Alfred Angelo Bridal filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation in Florida on Friday. The dressmaker, which has 60 stores nationwide and sells at 1,400 other locations, has its headquarters in Delray Beach.

The sudden closing has created more bridezillas than usual. Many brides-to-be took to social media to express their frustration and hope that they could still get their dresses.

Patricia Redmond, a lawyer who is representing Alfred Angelo Bridal, told the Sun Sentinel that she will ask the court-appointed trustee to release dresses being held in the stores awaiting pickup.

Other national chains are also trying to help out, discounting dresses by as much as 30 percent, for affected customers.

