Man pleads guilty to multiple drug offenses, bank fraud

Federal authorities say a Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and multiple drug possession and trafficking charges.
The U.S. Attorney's office says 24-year-old Christian Domenech pleaded guilty to the offenses Friday in federal court. He'll be sentenced on Oct. 20.
An investigation determined that beginning in December 2015, Domenech created and deposited bogus checks into bank accounts, and then withdrew some of those funds. Authorities say Domenech deposited a total of $10,000 in fake checks and took out $2,000 in cash.
Authorities say a July 2016 search of Domenech's residence in West Warwick found varying amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin.
A co-defendant has agreed to plead guilty to charges in the case on July 28.
