UK airline easyJet opens Vienna base to cope with Brexit

FILE- An easyJet aircraft takes off from Ciampino airport in Rome, Italy, in this Aug. 30, 2004, file photo. London-based budget airline EasyJet has announced it is opening a base in Vienna in anticipation of Brexit. EasyJet, which runs budget flights throughout Europe, said in a statement Friday July 14, 2017 that it will open a European Union base in Austria’s capital “regardless of the outcome of talks on a future UK-EU aviation agreement.” AP Photo