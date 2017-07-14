Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. gets in an elevator as he heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, for a meeting on the revised Republican health care bill which has been under attack from within the party. Cassidy has expressed opposition to the bill as current written.
National Business

July 14, 2017 12:11 AM

New Senate health care bill quickly runs into trouble

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Republican leaders have unveiled a new health care bill in their increasingly desperate effort to deliver on seven years of promises to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

They immediately lost two key votes, leaving none to spare as the party's own divisions put its top campaign pledge in serious jeopardy.

President Donald Trump declared this week that failure would make him "very angry" and that he would blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The reworked bill McConnell presented to fellow Republicans on Thursday aims to win conservatives' support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies. He seeks to placate hesitant moderates by adding billions to combat opioid abuse and help consumers with skyrocketing insurance costs.

But it was not clear whether the Republican leader has achieved the delicate balance he needs.

