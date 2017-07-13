National Business

July 13, 2017 9:09 PM

Public hearing set for economic development commissioner

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

When it comes to business recruitment and economic development, New Hampshire is taking a divide-and-conquer approach.

The state agency known as DRED — the Department of Resources and Economic Development — is gone, replaced by a newly created Department of Business and Economic Affairs and a renamed agency, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The changes were proposed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. The Executive Council is holding a public hearing Friday on his pick to lead the new business and economic affairs department.

Taylor Caswell, of Littleton, is currently executive director of the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority. If confirmed, he'll be commissioner of a department that includes economic development, travel and tourism.

DRED Commissioner Jeff Rose will take over the natural and cultural affairs post.

