Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at an area affected by last year's cyclone Aila in Nildumur, Satkhira district, about 176 kilometers

110 miles) southwest of the capital Dhaka, Bangladesh. A report by the Asia Development Bank on Friday, July 14, 2017, says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe. Up to a quarter of Bangladesh is inundated in a normal year, and century-level flooding could put 60 percent of the country under water, the report says. Storm surges from tropical cyclones, destructive winds and landslides are other risks from weather extremes.