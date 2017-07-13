Kim's N. Korea gains a little economically, a lot militarily

FILE - In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea. When Kim Jong Un took the helm of North Korea in late 2011, speculation swirled around the young leader. What would he do for an economically backward authoritarian nation in a high-stakes nuclear standoff with its neighbors and Washington? Almost six years later, his rule has actually seen the economy improve, and when it comes to the nuclear drive, it's obvious that Kim Jong Un, who rattled nerves last week by test-firing his country's first intercontinental ballistic missile, has a more uncompromising stance than his late father, Kim Jong Il. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo