Washington braces for a long, hot summer slog of politics

FILE - In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. listens as Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. It’s a long, hot summer in the nation’s capital, and that’s not even counting the weather. With the White House caught in the daily drip of scandal, and congressional Republicans ensnared by their own divisions, the GOP’s governing agenda has turned into a slow, painful slog. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo