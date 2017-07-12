National Business

July 12, 2017 3:13 AM

Firefighter fired after workers compensation investigation

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut fire chief says a firefighter has been fired following an investigation into alleged workers compensation fraud.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hartford Fire Chief Reginald Freeman says the investigation found "clear evidence" of workers compensation abuse.

The Hartford Courant identifies (http://cour.at/2t1a0k1 ) the firefighter as Lt. John Moree. City records show Moree has been unable to perform his firefighting duties since July 2015.

Moree, a 21-year veteran of the department, was the former partner of firefighter Kevin Bell who died fighting a blaze in 2014.

Moree will be able to receive his pension, but not payment for unused sick time or retiree's health insurance.

He declined comment Tuesday.

