China frees Crown Resorts workers, including 2 Australians

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, an unidentified Crown Resorts employee, left, is escorted by a security as she leaves the Baoshan District People's Court after attending her trial in Shanghai, China. China on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, released 10 employees of Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd., including two Australian citizens, after they completed nine months in prison for organizing gambling tours in violation of China’s strict gaming laws. Andy Wong, File AP Photo