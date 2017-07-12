Sign-up period for Louisiana's fall election opens Wednesday

The three-day sign-up period for Louisiana's fall elections opens Wednesday, with the highest-profile race a special election to fill the state treasurer's job.
An interim treasurer has been in the position since Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate. It's the first time the office hasn't had an incumbent since Kennedy was elected 17 years ago, raising the profile of Louisiana's top money manager and investment official during his tenure.
At least four candidates have announced they intend to run for the permanent position:
—Former state budget administrator Angele Davis, a Baton Rouge Republican who worked for Republican former Govs. Mike Foster and Bobby Jindal and Democratic former Lt. Gov. Mitch Landrieu.
—Lawyer Derrick Edwards, a New Orleans Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the U.S. Senate seat last year.
—State Sen. Neil Riser, a Republican funeral home owner from Caldwell Parish.
—Former state Rep. John Schroder, a Republican businessman and former law enforcement officer from St. Tammany Parish who resigned his legislative seat in June to focus on the campaign for treasurer.
Qualifying for the Oct. 14 ballot — which involves filing candidacy paperwork and paying a fee — begins Wednesday morning and ends Friday evening.
Also up for election is a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission, several judgeships, two vacant state House seats and local positions around the state.
Candidates for treasurer must qualify at the Secretary of State's Office in Baton Rouge. The special election is estimated to cost $5 million, according to legislative financial analysts, an unexpected expense since Louisiana wasn't scheduled to have a statewide election this year.
When Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate during his fifth term as treasurer, he was Louisiana's longest-serving statewide elected official. He drew attention to the treasurer's office after getting into several high-profile clashes with governors, both Democrat and Republican.
Those vying to replace him suggest they expect to continue making the job prominent.
Schroder has the fundraising lead, with $609,000 cash on hand including a personal loan to his campaign, according to the latest finance reports filed with the state ethics board. Davis reported $234,000 in her campaign account, and Riser had $156,000. Edwards hasn't yet filed a campaign finance report. Updated reports are due next week.
One of the top fundraisers for the treasurer's race had been Republican state Rep. Julie Stokes, an accountant from Kenner. But she exited the race last week after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Ron Henson, Kennedy's top assistant, has been working as interim state treasurer until someone is elected.
