New CEO takes over at Novant Health UVA Health System

A northern Virginia-based network of community hospitals and health providers has a new CEO.
Novant Health UVA Health System announced Tuesday that Maggie Gill has been named the system's chief executive.
She previously served as president of Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.
Novant Health UVA formed last year as a partnership between Novant Health and the UVA Health System. Based in Manassas, it operates three community hospitals ranging in size from 60 to 130 beds in Haymarket, Culpeper and Manassas. It also operates urgent care centers and physician offices throughout northern Virginia.
Comments