Deal would have Indiana warehouse would reopen, hire 1,100

A central Indiana city is working on a deal for a company to reopen a shuttered warehouse and potentially hire more than 1,100 people.
The proposal from XPO Logistics would have it take over a former Pearson Education book distribution center in Lebanon that's been vacant since late 2014. The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company plans spending nearly $31 million to equip the facility and open it by late next year.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2v8Tv1X ) the Lebanon City Council voted Monday to approve about $2 million in tax incentives.
Boone County Economic Development Corp. director Molly Whitehead says XPO is the first company in nearly three years to seriously consider the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse. She says it becomes more difficult to fill the facility the longer it remains vacant.
