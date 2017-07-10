In this June 15, 2017, photo, a customer inserts a credit card to pay for parking in Haverhill, Mass. On Monday, July 10, 2017, the Federal Reserve releases its May report on consumer borrowing.
July 10, 2017 12:09 PM

US consumer credit up $18.4 billion in May, most in 6 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer
American consumers increased their borrowing in May at the fastest pace in six months, reflecting a sharp rebound in the category that includes credit cards.

The Federal Reserve reports that total consumer borrowing rose by $18.4 billion in May, the strongest gain since a $25.1 billion increase in November.

In addition, April's gain of $8.2 billion, the weakest increase in nearly six years, was revised up to a more respectable increase of $12.9 billion.

The strength last month reflected a greater use of credit cards, which rose by $7.4 billion, much stronger than the $1.2 billion April increase. The category that includes auto loans and student loans increased $11.05 billion, slightly lower than April's $11.8 billion gain.

