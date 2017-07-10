Federal regulator moves to mostly ban arbitration clauses

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray listens to a speaker during a hearing in Denver. The CFPB has decided to broadly ban the use of so-called arbitration clauses from financial products. Cordray said mandatory arbitration clauses are a way for banks and other financial companies to “sidestep the legal system.” Consumer advocates have been pushing for years for stricter federal regulation of these types of clauses. But the move is likely to face pushback from the banking industry and the Republican-controlled Congress. Brennan Linsley, File AP Photo