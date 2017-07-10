NASA's Juno spacecraft buzzing Jupiter's Great Red Spot

FILE - This April 3, 2017 file image made available by NASA shows the planet Jupiter when it was at a distance of about 668 million kilometers

415 million miles) from Earth. NASA’s Juno spacecraft is about to give us our best look yet of Jupiter’s swirling Great Red Spot. The spacecraft will fly directly above the monster storm Monday, July 10, passing about 5,600 miles or 9,000 kilometers above the cloud tops.