Markets Right Now: A mixed start for US stocks

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as losses for banks and energy companies outweigh gains in technology companies.

Chevron fell 0.8 percent in early trading Monday, and Wells Fargo lost 0.6 percent. Microsoft rose 0.5 percent.

Abercrombie & Fitch plunged 16 percent after the clothing seller said it was no longer seeking a sale.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,424. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,391.

The Nasdaq composite increased 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,166.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.38 percent.

