July 10, 2017 3:26 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 13 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 13 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.42 per gallon. That's about 14 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.38 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.48 in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average was up about 8 cents per gallon from a week ago to $2.42 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

