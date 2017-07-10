Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs.
Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. dpa via AP Daniel Bockwoldt
Policemen stand behind a burning barricade in the so-called 'Schanzenviertel' area, on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, early Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Hamburg. Rioters set up street barricades, looted supermarkets and attacked police with slingshots and firebombs. dpa via AP Daniel Bockwoldt

National Business

July 10, 2017 1:54 AM

German minister seeks more EU cooperation after G-20 riots

The Associated Press
BERLIN

Germany's justice minister is calling for a better exchange of information on violent extremists in the European Union following the riots that accompanied the Group of 20 summit.

Hamburg saw three nights of violence amid anti-globalization protests as leaders of the world's biggest economic powers met, the worst of it on Friday. Police arrested 186 and temporarily detained another 225 people.

Justice Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that "the brutal riot tourists stop at no borders. A high proportion of the violent extremists traveled to the G-20 from other European countries."

He added that "we experienced a new quality of violence, which we should react to with more cooperation in combating extremists."

Hamburg's city government, which oversaw the police operation at the G-20, is led by Maas' center-left Social Democrats.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Happy ending for #ThatNWBus 0:55

Happy ending for #ThatNWBus
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

View More Video