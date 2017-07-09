National Business

July 09, 2017 6:27 AM

Group getting grant to improve afterschool science education

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The Maine Mathematics & Science Alliance says it is receiving a nearly $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to provide training for out-of-school educators.

The alliance says the $1.85 million grant will train educators such as librarians to bring science, technology, engineering and mathematics into their communities. The money will help with the alliance's Afterschool Coaching for Rural Educators in STEM program, which the alliance says has been piloted in Maine over the last two years.

The alliance says rural students are half as likely to have experience with STEM as urban counterparts. The group says more than 14,000 students and about 500 program providers are expected to be impacted by its afterschool initiative.

