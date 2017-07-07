Hot days bring blazes and fallen livestock across California

People in pedal-powered boats take advantage of a breeze creating cooling spray from fountains in Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, July 6, 2017. A heat wave blanketing the U.S. Southwest has toppled temperature records, raised wildfire danger and sent residents to pools, beaches and even fountains for cool relief. Officials warned people to avoid strenuous activity during the day on Friday, when the worst heat was expected across Southern California. Reed Saxon AP Photo