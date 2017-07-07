Protestors hold posters on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. The leaders of the group of 20 meet July 7 and 8.
July 07, 2017 12:01 AM

G-20 summit in Germany to discuss terror, trade, climate

The Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany

The Group of 20 summit is getting underway in Hamburg, with terrorism, global trade and climate change among the issues on the agenda as leaders gather under tight security.

The host, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, says she hopes to find "compromises and answers" on a range of issues at the two-day meeting of leading economic powers opening Friday. While there's little disagreement on fighting terrorism, prospects of finding common ground on climate change and trade look uncertain.

The meeting opens after skirmishes Thursday evening between police and violent protesters elsewhere in the port city, Germany's second-biggest. Police said that at least 76 officers were hurt, one of whom had to be taken to a hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.

