National Business

July 06, 2017 9:01 AM

Environmentalist petitions town to find alternative heating

The Associated Press
BRATTLEBORO, Vt.

Residents of the Vermont town of Brattleboro want officials to take further steps to move away from fossil fuel use.

The group 350 Brattleboro started the petition hosted on Change.org in order to end Brattleboro's use of municipal heating oil. The Brattleboro Reformer reports (http://bit.ly/2uNUpAN ) the organizer of the petition, Daniel Quipp, says the heating oil, when burned, produces about 800 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.

Town Energy Committee member Tad Montgomery says the committee has already recommended a number of the proposals suggested by Quipp and 350 Brattleboro, including wood pellet heating systems that produce less carbon dioxide.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match 1:07

Watch Marshawn Lynch go full 'Beast Mode,' get red card during charity soccer match
Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos