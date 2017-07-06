National Business

July 06, 2017 9:03 AM

Furniture company adding 72 jobs in western North Carolina

The Associated Press
CLAREMONT, N.C.

A furniture company is expanding operations in western North Carolina, adding 72 new jobs.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Sutter Street Manufacturing plans to spend nearly $2 million over the next three years while adding the jobs in Claremont in Catawba County.

Sutter Street Manufacturing is a subsidiary of high-end home furnishings retailer Williams-Sonoma. It makes upholstered home furnishings for brands including Pottery Barn, West Elm and Williams-Sonoma Home.

The state is providing a $300,000 grant from the One North Carolina Fund to assist with the expansion.

Sutter Street Manufacturing has about 580 employees in Catawba County.

Average salaries for the new jobs are expected to be nearly $48,000 annually.

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

