Police: About $50 thousand missing from minor league stadium

Police are investigating the disappearance of about $50,000 from the Charlotte Knights baseball stadium.
Local media outlets reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to BB&T Ballpark on Saturday afternoon after the director of stadium operations reported nearly $49,000 were missing from a safe.
A search warrant indicates that surveillance video indicates an employee suspected of stealing the money left the area where Professional Sports Catering keeps its money.
The suspect's name has not been released because he has not been charged.
Two employees told officers they locked more than $102,000 in the safe early Saturday morning. One of the employees discovered the money missing Saturday afternoon when she started to count it.
The Knights say they are cooperating in the police investigation.
