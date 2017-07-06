National Business

July 06, 2017 4:30 AM

Egypt raises electricity prices by up to 42 percent

The Associated Press
CAIRO

Egypt has raised electricity prices by up to 42 percent, starting this month, as part of broader economic reforms taken to meet demands by the International Monetary Fund for a $12 billion bailout loan.

Thursday's announcement, reported by state-run MENA news agency, comes a week after the government raised gasoline prices by up to 55 percent and doubled the prices of the household staple butane canisters, used for cooking.

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker told a press conference that the new tariffs will come into effect as of July, adding that electricity subsidies will be completely lifted by 2021.

Egypt has taken a set of tough austerity measures in order to qualify for the IMF loan, including the enactment of the value-added tax and currency floatation.

