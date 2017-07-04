National Business

July 04, 2017 10:10 PM

Illinois House set to face budget override votes

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is back to the House.

The House convenes Wednesday to face action to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a $36 billion budget fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes.

The legislation bounced several times Tuesday. The Senate approved the budget plan and tax increase with a necessary three-fifths majority vote, but Rauner vetoed them three hours later.

The Senate then wasted no time in overriding the vetoes and sending them back to the House for consideration.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago announced after the Senate action there wouldn't be a House vote but didn't say why.

But the House quorum call was answered by only 54 of its 118 members.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Hundreds turn out for Camp Patriot Fun Run 1:00

Hundreds turn out for Camp Patriot Fun Run
Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos