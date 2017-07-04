Out-of-state investors bet big in Kitsap County

Eddie Ring strolled among the Seaglass Village apartments on a bright morning last week, struggling to control his excitement.
The rows of 1940s buildings looked smart in their fresh blue-gray paint and white trim. Yachts motored by on the Port Washington Narrows and the snow-crested Olympic Mountains shone on the horizon.
"I love this property," Ring said giddily. "I just love it."
Wandering the grounds Friday, Ring could be mistaken for an excited tenant settling into a new home. But he didn't just rent an apartment in Seaglass Village. He bought the complex.
As CEO of New Standard Equities, a Los Angeles-area investment company, Ring is betting tens of millions of dollars that renters will be as enthusiastic about Kitsap County apartments as he is.
In the past two years, New Standard scooped up Seaglass Village (formerly Bremerton Gardens) and two other Kitsap multi-family complexes for a total investment of more than $65 million.
On the peninsula, Ring sees a burgeoning housing market with room to grow.
"I think very highly of the county in general," Ring said. "It's been somewhat overlooked over the years by large, institutional investors."
Kitsap is overlooked no longer.
Investors — including several large California firms — spent more than $300 million on apartment complexes in the county in 2015 and 2016 alone, attracted by the area's stable economy, rising rents and close proximity to Seattle. Most have upgraded the properties they purchased and are charging higher rental rates.
Much like the county's single-family housing market, apartment buildings for sale are drawing interest from multiple buyers with deep pockets.
"There's competition now, truly across the West Coast — it's really quite fierce," Ring said. "And Kitsap is no different."
Attractive market
There's little for an investor to not like in the Kitsap market, according to industry professionals.
The county boasts a solid foundation of military and defense employment, and a high quality of living. Most critically, the peninsula lies a ferry ride away from Seattle's meteoric job market.
"Seattle continues to produce a lot of jobs," said Greg Campbell, who oversees acquisitions for TruAmerica, a Los Angeles firm that owns and manages apartment complexes in Silverdale. "Unemployment is very low, rent growth continues to be strong."
Apartment rents in Kitsap remain lower than in Seattle but are rising fast — about 33 percent on average since the start of 2014, according to an Apartment Insights report. Demand for housing is high, with vacancy rates in the low single-digits.
For groups looking to park money in commercial real estate, apartments are hard to beat, said Victor Targett with Windermere in Silverdale.
"There's probably not a commercial market as strong as multi-family has been," Targett said. "Apartments have far exceeded the rest."
Vic Ulsh with Bradley Scott Inc. in Bremerton believes Kitsap's multi-family housing market will remain vibrant for the foreseeable future, noting that both urban-dwelling Millennials and downsizing Baby Boomers are gravitating toward apartment living.
"I see continuing demand," Ulsh said.
Adding value
With the outlook for the rental business looking sterling, buyers like Campbell and Ring are scouring the region for what they term "value add" opportunities — properties that can be upgraded to produce more revenue.
They mostly target "B-Class" apartment complexes that are outdated and in need of light renovation. These include many of the sprawling developments on the outskirts of Silverdale, constructed in the 1980s and 1990s.
TruAmerica bought two such Silverdale complexes — Wellington and Ridgetop — at the end of 2015 and committed to spending about $7 million on improvements. Lynn Owen, chief operations officer for TruAmerica, said work on a property usually begins with deferred maintenance and continues with interior and exterior renovation.
Apartments might get new paint, flooring and countertops. Shared amenities like clubhouses and gyms are often revamped.
"We like to provide a nice, clean, renovated place for people to call home," Owen said.
New Standard Equities also is showering money on its Kitsap acquisitions, spending $1.8 million to update Village Fair off Fairgrounds Road and another $3 million on Arbor Terrace in Port Orchard.
Repositioning the Seaglass Village complex required a creative approach. The former Bremerton Gardens neighborhood was constructed as military accommodations during World War II and served as cheap, no-frills housing ever since.
Rather than modernize, Ring decided to embrace the property's vintage character, while adding charm to the utilitarian structures. Seaglass Village apartments are being outfitted with new fixtures made to look old, and quartz counters are being installed in the kitchens.
Outside, workers have cleared away brush and embellished buildings with awnings, gingerbread molding and faux window shutters. Two gazebos were built for community gatherings, and ground was recently broken on a fitness center.
Ring is thrilled with the results of the project.
"I think what we landed with is something very filled with personality," he said.
Higher costs for tenants
Fixing up properties allows buyers to charge more for rent and improve the return on their investments. New apartment owners typically bump up rates after taking control of an asset.
But Ring said investors have to be cautious to not displace too many tenants as they reposition a property. He said New Standard Equities studies the demographics of its communities to ensure rates are affordable and tries to couple rent increases with building improvements.
"We make a very concerted effort to follow one rule of thumb — we don't raise rents without offering a better product for customer," Ring said.
Campbell said TruAmerica takes similar steps to avoid losing tenants.
"We get an idea of the income level of the residents," he said. "We almost always price (apartments) at a level that the average resident can afford."
A change in ownership can still be frustrating for residents. Many tenants told the Kitsap Sun last week they experienced sharp rent increases after their apartment complexes were sold. Some said they didn't see value in the upgrades offered by the new owners.
Heather Roossien said the improvements made to her Silverdale apartment after a recent ownership change were mostly superficial. Old furnishings were painted to cover up blemishes and workers put new fronts on cabinets instead of replacing them.
"The thing is, the price for rent is astronomical," Roossien said.
She now pays about $2,000 a month for her family's three bedroom apartment, not including utilities.
Erin Bick said rent at her Silverdale apartment soared $200 a month in 2016, after the complex changed hands, then jumped another $260 this year. Her unit hadn't been renovated and she felt upgrades made to the clubhouse and grounds weren't needed.
"I was lucky enough to find a new place for my family to call home and we will be moving soon," Bick said. "But the outrageous prices in the area make it really hard to find affordable housing. Not to mention the toll of having your world shaken and the emotional stress to you and your family in having no choice but to find a new home quickly."
Welcome or not, big apartment acquisitions will likely keep coming. Buyers interviewed for this story said they're still hunting for opportunities in Kitsap.
"We're very happy here with our investments and our interactions here," Campbell with TruAmerica said.
