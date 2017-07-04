National Business

Oregon regulators allow new dairy farm to operate

The Associated Press
PENDLETON, Ore.

Oregon regulators denied a request by environmental and animal rights groups to suspend operations at Lost Valley Farm, a controversial new dairy near Boardman, Oregon.

East Oregonian reports (https://is.gd/vUJY9c ) the Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Environmental Quality issued a hotly contested water pollution permit for the 30,000 cow farm on March 31.

Opponents of the dairy filed a petition for reconsideration, urging officials to change their minds.

The coalition also asked for a stay of Lost Valley's permit, which was rejected in a ruling handed down June 23.

Opponents argue Lost Valley threatens to contaminate local groundwater and surface water as the dairy ramps up to full capacity over the next three years.

A Lost Valley spokeswoman said the farm is pleased with the latest decision.

