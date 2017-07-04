National Business

July 04, 2017 7:39 AM

Lincoln University fights for survival amid budget pressure

The Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Lincoln University in Jefferson City is struggling to respond to a budget gap created by cuts in state and federal appropriations and a history of being mostly forgotten by government officials.

The university is one of two historically black colleges in Missouri. It says it will lose $3.8 million in state and federal funds for the 2017-2018 academic year. In response, Lincoln is cutting 48 positions and reducing employee pay by 0.5 percent. It's also increasing tuition by 2 percent.

The Columbia Missourian reports (http://bit.ly/2sQX4vq) the university's budget is generally about $50 million annually. Lincoln generates about $13 million a year from tuition and other revenue streams and must make up the remaining $37 million.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos