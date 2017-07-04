Baseball in London! Major league showcase set for Hyde Park

FILE - This is a Saturday, July 5, 2014 file photo of Texas Rangers infielder Carlos Pena as he warms up before a baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, in New York. A bit of American sports culture is to be on display in London's Hyde Park as baseball comes to town on Tuesday July 4, the U.S. Independence Day. The exhibition will feature several former major leaguers playing a Home Run Derby in one of London's best-known open spaces. Pena is expected to attend the event . ﻿ AP Photo