National Business

July 04, 2017 2:22 AM

Trial set in ex-Commissioner Gary Pierce's bribery case

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

A new trial date for former Arizona Corporation Commission Gary Pierce and three others who are charged in what prosecutors say was a bribery scheme aimed at benefiting a water company owner.

Pierce, his wife Sherry, water company owner George Johnson and lobbyist Jim Norton were originally set to be tried Aug. 2, but their trial date has since been moved to Oct. 3.

They pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges.

Prosecutors say Johnson funneled $31,000 through Norton to Pierce and his wife for favorable treatment in a rate case being decided by the commission.

Prosecutors say Pierce also was the intended recipient of a $350,000 property that was supposed to be paid for by Johnson, though it's unknown if the real estate deal was in fact completed.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos