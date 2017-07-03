Maine's government shutdown entered its third day on Monday, July 3, 2017, as union members hold a rally across from the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine.
Maine's government shutdown entered its third day on Monday, July 3, 2017, as union members hold a rally across from the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine. Patrick Whittle AP Photo
Maine's government shutdown entered its third day on Monday, July 3, 2017, as union members hold a rally across from the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine. Patrick Whittle AP Photo

National Business

July 03, 2017 10:23 PM

The Latest: LePage says Maine's government shutdown is over

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

The Latest on the end of Maine's budget impasse (all times local):

1:20 a.m.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says the state government shutdown is over.

The state Legislature overwhelmingly passed a $7.1 billion budget early Tuesday. The Republican governor then tweeted: "The Maine state government shutdown is now over. Happy Fourth of July."

LePage also tweeted a picture of himself signing the bill. The state's government shut down on Saturday morning after lawmakers failed to approve a two-year budget.

___

12:55 a.m.

The Maine Legislature has approved a budget in a move designed to end a state government shutdown that has stretched into its fourth day.

Votes came early Tuesday after a long day of negotiating Monday. The House of Representatives passed the spending plan 147-2, easily exceeding a needed two-thirds majority. The Senate approved by a count of 35-0.

The spending plan now moves to Republican Gov. Paul LePage for possible signature. LePage has said he'll sign a budget agreement that doesn't raise taxes. The agreement approved by the Legislature removes a plan to increase a state lodging tax.

The government shut down on Saturday morning because of the lack of a budget. State leaders squabbled over education funding, taxes on high earners and the lodging tax.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres 0:22

Planes dump water on fire that's burned thousands of acres
Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival 0:38

Patriotic preparations of fireworks barge for 2017 River of Fire Festival

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos