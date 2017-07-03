China rocket failure likely to set back next space missions

In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, a Long March 5 rocket lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan province on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Authorities say the Long March-5 Y2 launched Sunday had an abnormality during the flight after what appeared to be a successful liftoff. The failure of the Long March 5 rocket deals a rare setback to China's highly successful space program, one that will almost certainly delay plans to send a spacecraft to bring back samples from the moon later this year, along with other upcoming missions. Chinese characters at both reads "Long March-5 Y2 rocket life off." CCTV via AP Video)