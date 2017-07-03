The Latest: Christie to sign budget deal, reopen beaches

The Latest on Chris Christie's trip to a state beach shuttered because of the state government shutdown (all times local):
11:40 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he'll sign a budget deal and end a government shutdown that had closed state parks and beaches.
State beaches had been off-limits to the public but not to Christie. He was photographed with his family lounging around on an otherwise deserted state beach over the weekend and was heavily criticized for it.
He has defended his use of the beach, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and was merely "a politician keeping his word."
The Republican governor late Monday said he has ordered all closed state parks to reopen for the Fourth of July. He says state government will open Wednesday and state workers will get a paid holiday Tuesday at his request.
Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced the budget deal earlier Monday. The deal calls for a $34.7 billion budget that includes more than $300 million in Democratic spending priorities and is part of an agreement to overhaul the state's largest health insurer.
___
4:40 p.m.
The backlash against New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie for using a beach that was closed to the public in a budget dispute now includes a banner plane.
A plane carrying the message that Christie should "get the hell off Island Beach State Park" is being flown up and down the New Jersey coast Monday.
The GOP governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor.
Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.
He defended his use of a beach, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."
___
10:50 a.m.
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's top deputy, who is running to succeed him as governor, says his use of a beach at a state park closed to the public because of the government shutdown is "beyond words."
Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Monday lashed out at Christie, saying she wouldn't be "sitting on the beach" if taxpayers also didn't have access to state beaches.
The GOP governor was photographed by NJ Advance Media on the beach at Island State Park, where the state provides a summer home to the governor.
Christie ordered the shutdown of nonessential state government, including state beaches and parks, amid a budget impasse.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy also weighed in Monday, calling on Christie to get off the beach and get back to work.
___
9 a.m.
Gov. Chris Christie is defending his use of a beach closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word."
The Republican governor was photographed Sunday by NJ.com at Island Beach State Park sitting on a beach chair in sandals and a T-shirt before flying to talk to reporters in Trenton.
Christie tells WTXF-TV in Philadelphia on Monday he had earlier said he planned to be at the state-owned governor's beach house regardless of whether there was a shutdown. He says New Jersey "has beaches for 120 miles" so there are plenty of options for anyone wanting a beach day as the Fourth of July approaches.
When asked about the public outcry about his beach day, he responded, "I'm sorry they're not the governor."
