July 03, 2017 4:24 AM

Light rail service resumes on 2 downtown Minneapolis lines

The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS

The longest shutdown in the history of the Minneapolis light rail system is over.

Metro Transit officials say two of the downtown lines affected by construction in the last couple of weeks resumed service at 5 a.m. Monday. The Blue and Green Line trains had been shut down since June 22, affecting stations between Target Field and U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2thOq7w) that the shutdown left many riders were frustrated and confused, especially since the rail construction coincided with other down road repairs and the shutdown of Lowry Tunnel on Interstate 94.

Transit officials say there have been weekend closures in the 13 to 14 years since the Blue Line tracks were installed, but this is the first time major maintenance has been required.

