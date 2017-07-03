'Pink slime' defamation trial boosts some area businesses

The trial to determine whether ABC defamed a South Dakota meat producer's products that critics dubbed "pink slime" provided a boost to area business before it ended with a settlement.
The Sioux City Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2teDyHH ) the biggest beneficiaries from the case that lasted more than four weeks were hotels and restaurants in the Sioux City area where the legal teams for ABC and Beef Products Inc. stayed.
The trial that was held in Elk Point, South Dakota, wrapped up last week.
ABC's team used 30 to 35 rooms at the Marina Inn Hotel and Conference Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Hotel manager Ralph Bobian says the trial provided a nice boost to business.
BPI's team stayed at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux City.
