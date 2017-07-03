In this Saturday, July 1, 2017, photo, a customer looks at various types of imported cheese sold at a department store in Tokyo. Japan’s foreign minister is preparing to head to Brussels to seek a breakthrough in talks on a free trade agreement with the European Union. Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said over the weekend that he was hopeful the two sides would resolve remaining differences, mainly over trade in cheese and autos, before Friday’s summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations.
National Business

July 03, 2017 2:31 AM

Cheese, cars at issue as Japan, EU inch toward trade pact

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japan's foreign minister is expected to head to Brussels this week to seek a breakthrough in talks on a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said over the weekend that he was hopeful the two sides would resolve remaining differences, mainly over trade in cheese and autos, before Friday's summit of the Group of 20 industrial nations.

Such a deal will require finessing Japan's protections for its dairy farmers, whose market is protected by tariffs of up to 40 percent on processed cheese.

Talks on the proposed Economic Partnership Agreement ended late Saturday with officials saying they believed they could resolve remaining differences and reach a political deal by the time Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and EU leaders are due to meet on Thursday.

