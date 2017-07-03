National Business

July 03, 2017 1:17 AM

UK pilots warn of disaster, seek tougher rules for drones

The Associated Press
LONDON

The British Airline Pilots Association is warning of catastrophe unless drones are subject to tougher regulation.

The association demanded compulsory registration of drones Monday after Gatwick Airport briefly closed its runway over safety concerns when a drone was spotted in the area.

Authorities diverted four EasyJet flights. One British Airways flight was sent to Bournemouth Airport.

The union's flight safety specialist, Steve Landells, says the incident shows "that the threat of drones being flown near manned aircraft must be addressed before we see a disaster."

There have been several near-misses between drones and aircraft in Britain, with sheer chance averting collision in some cases.

Under British rules, a drone operator must be able to see it at all times and keep them away from planes, helicopters, airports and airfields.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Suspicious fires in Kennewick 0:25

Suspicious fires in Kennewick
Suspicious fires burn cars, equipment overnight 1:11

Suspicious fires burn cars, equipment overnight

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos