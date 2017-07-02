China widens investor access as bond trading link launches

From right, Hong Kong's new Chief Executive Carrie Lam claps hands as People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng and Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan beat a gong to launch the Bond Connect in Hong Kong, Monday, July 3, 2017. Global investor access to China's financial markets is widening further with the launch of a bond trading link with Hong Kong. Officials banged a gong and clinked glasses of champagne on Monday morning as they officially kicked off trading on the long awaited Bond Connect link. Vincent Yu AP Photo