AP Source: Taj Gibson joining Minnesota on 2-year, $28M deal

FILE - In a Wednesday, April 12, 2017 file photo, Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, center, reaches for a rebound with Oklahoma City Thunder forwards Taj Gibson 22) and Domantas Sabonis, left, during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City. Denver won 111-105. A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Sunday, July 2, 2017, that Gibson is reuniting with coach Tom Thibodeau, agreeing on a two-year, $28 million deal to join the Minnesota Timberwolves.