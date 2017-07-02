National Business

July 02, 2017 9:07 AM

Lawsuit challenging public funding for Detroit arena dropped

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A federal lawsuit seeking to block some public funding for the Little Caesars Arena and the Detroit Pistons' move from the suburbs has been dropped.

The lawsuit was filed by activist Robert Davis and city clerk candidate D. Etta Wilcoxon. They argue the project shouldn't be funded without a vote from Detroit residents. Their attorney submitted a court notice Saturday to voluntarily dismiss the case.

The Detroit City Council had approved $34.5 million in taxpayer-funded bonds for the project.

Detroit Corporation Counsel Melvin Hollowell says he's pleased the city prevailed.

But Davis says the case isn't over. He is pursuing a related lawsuit to get the issue before voters.

The arena will be home to the NHL's Detroit Red Wings and the NBA's Pistons. It opens this fall.

