Are launches of helium balloons seeing their dying days?

FILE - In this Friday, April 10, 2015, file photo, elementary school students release pink balloons for a classmate who died as her hearse drove past in Wayne, N.J. Efforts to ban balloon launches are facing fierce opposition from The Balloon Council. The council said educating consumers is better than having the "balloon police" ban launches. But critics said the balloons are litter that poses a deadly threat to marine life, birds and other animals and hazards to power lines. The Record via AP Brian Hester