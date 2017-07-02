National Business

July 02, 2017 1:44 AM

Istanbul Trans Pride march to go on despite govt ban

The Associated Press
ISTANBUL

Transgender rights activists say they will go on with a planned march in Istanbul despite the governor's ban.

The rights group Istanbul LGBTI, host of the 8th Trans Pride March, said on social media it won't recognize the ban. The march is to begin at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) Sunday in central Taksim Square.

The Istanbul governor's office banned the march late Saturday for the second year in a row. It said "marginal groups" on social media had called for the march and it was being banned to preserve public order and to keep participants and tourists safe.

Last week, the governor's office also banned a march for LGBT rights. Police set up checkpoints to prevent participants from gathering and used tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse crowds.

