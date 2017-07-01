National Business

July 01, 2017

Illinois House to take up likely $5 billion income tax bill

The Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

The Illinois House plans a vote Sunday on what would likely be an increase in the personal income tax rate of 32 percent as the search continues for a budget settlement.

The state entered its third straight fiscal year Saturday without a budget plan. It's the longest of any state since the Great Depression and comes with a $6.2 billion deficit and $14.7 billion in past-due bills.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan announced Saturday there would be a vote on a revenue package "modeled on the bill supported by the governor."

He didn't specify the legislation. But it likely a measure that was earlier negotiated in the Senate that includes an increase in the personal income tax rate from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent. It would raise about $5 billion.

