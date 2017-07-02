Panel studies budget plan as shutdown continues in Maine

A new budget proposal by House Republicans who torpedoed an earlier compromise came under scrutiny Sunday as a six-member legislative panel sought to reach an agreement to end the first state government shutdown in 26 years.
Lawmakers were told that there would be no Sunday session of the House and Senate, delaying final votes until Monday at the earliest.
House Republicans believe their new spending plan can end the impasse but the session got off to a rocky start Sunday when Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon scolded Republicans for making further changes to the proposal discussed just hours earlier.
"I can barely contain my fury," Gideon said.
Republicans assured her it was an honest mistake and there would be no more changes.
"I don't think there's anything nefarious," Republican Rep. Tom Winsor said.
The six-member panel planned Sunday afternoon to begin going through the budget proposal line by line in hopes of producing a state budget that can be voted on by the full House and Senate before the Fourth of July.
Maine state government went into partial shutdown Saturday because of the lawmakers' failure to approve a new two-year budget.
The state's first shutdown since 1991 was set in motion when House Republicans shot down a $7.1 billion compromise budget Friday night.
That budget contained $162 million in increased education spending to partially offset removal of a voter-approved surcharge on wealthy Mainers that was aimed to boosting state spending on K-12 education.
The new proposal included the same spending boost for education but would end a proposed increase in the state lodging tax.
It also included a statewide teacher contract proposal, steps to rein in the tree-growth program and the creation of a registry of tax-exempt property.
House Republicans believe GOP Gov. Paul LePage will support the budget proposal. But he has 10 days to review a final budget, if he chooses to do so, potentially extending the shutdown for more than week.
