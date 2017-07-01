National Business

July 01, 2017 5:44 PM

Friends remember slain singer; brewery to name beer for her

The Associated Press
YPSILANTI, Mich.

A brewery says it plans to name a special beer for a woman who was fatally shot at her suburban Detroit home.

Friends and family packed Arbor Brewing in Ypsilanti on Saturday to celebrate the life of Egypt Covington. At one point, applause lasted 27 seconds to mark her 27 years of life.

Covington was a musician, singer and account manager for a beer distributor. She was found dead on June 23.

The Ann Arbor News (http://bit.ly/2twIx9d ) says Arbor Brewing plans to create a beer called, "A Girl Named Egypt." It will be available to the public on her birthday, July 19.

Covington's death is being investigated by police in Van Buren Township.

