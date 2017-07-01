Nebraska man creates museum for classic car collection

In this June 2017 photo, Monty Hollertz, 84, displays dozens of rare classic cars at Chevyland USA, the classic car museum off Interstate 80 near Elm Creek, Neb. Hollertz has among his collection the 1965 Chevy getaway car driven by Duane Earl Pope during one of the deadliest bank robberies in Nebraska history. The Daily Hub via AP Angelica Leicht